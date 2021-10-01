Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $87.78

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.78, but opened at $86.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $84.81, with a volume of 5,830 shares.

Several research firms have commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

