Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LANC traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.81. 164,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,209. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

