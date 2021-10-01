L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

