La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.92

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 499509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

