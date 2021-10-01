Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in September

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KHNGY traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. 5,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

