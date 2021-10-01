Kristen M. Oelschlager Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSTL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

