KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,355,000 after buying an additional 251,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,003,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 442,352 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 110,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,099. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03.

