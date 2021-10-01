KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 621.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03.

