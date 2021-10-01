Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,454. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

