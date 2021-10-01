Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

