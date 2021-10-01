Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

