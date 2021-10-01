Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 201,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

APO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,680,190 shares of company stock worth $159,259,916. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

