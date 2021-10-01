Korea Investment CORP Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

