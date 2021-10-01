Korea Investment CORP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,854,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,020,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 152,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

