Korea Investment CORP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.