Korea Investment CORP Buys New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

