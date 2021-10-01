Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 7,000 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,802 shares of company stock valued at $64,961,505. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

