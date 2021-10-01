Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $485,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $14,162,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

