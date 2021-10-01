Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 1,836.0% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of KNRLF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

