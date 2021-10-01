Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

