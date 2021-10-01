Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $49.98 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

