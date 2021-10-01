Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Down 5.1%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.15 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). 81,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49. The stock has a market cap of £22.65 million and a P/E ratio of 123.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.45.

Get Kinovo alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett purchased 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.