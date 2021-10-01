KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -237.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.