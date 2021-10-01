Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,240 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

