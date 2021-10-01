Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,388.20 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

