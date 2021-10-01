Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $187.75. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

