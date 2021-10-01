Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 15,001,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,603. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

