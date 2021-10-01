Kessel D. Stelling Sells 11,398 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

