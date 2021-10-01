Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 6,712 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.12. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

