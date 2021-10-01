Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 5,012 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $303.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

