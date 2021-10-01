Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 21,836 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

