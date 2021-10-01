Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.50. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

