Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 2,549 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $393.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.