Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 2,372 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $458.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $346.45 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

