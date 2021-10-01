Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 23,709 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after buying an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

