Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.