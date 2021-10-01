KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 31,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,868,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

