KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $66.46. 10,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

