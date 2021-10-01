KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.85. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,094. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $324.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

