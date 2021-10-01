KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,695.08. 28,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,783.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,484.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

