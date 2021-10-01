KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,159 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,074. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

