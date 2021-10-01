K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Shares Down 4.5%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.