Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €0.80 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

JVTSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 2,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

