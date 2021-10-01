Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €0.80 ($0.94) price target on the stock.
JVTSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 2,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
