JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 89,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.