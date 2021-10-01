JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.
NTR stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 89,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
