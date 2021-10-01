JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The bank's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches in 48 states in the United States, strategic buyouts, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent mortgage banking business are expected to continue aiding financials. JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet, and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hurt interest income and margins. Steadily rising expenses also remains a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $163.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

