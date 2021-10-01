JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $366.76 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $366,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

