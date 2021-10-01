JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.27% of Hubbell worth $332,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hubbell by 48.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $180.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average of $191.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

