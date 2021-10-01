JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $409,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 77.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.