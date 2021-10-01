Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 78,252 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,872,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,562,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 294,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

