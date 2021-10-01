Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.